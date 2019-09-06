Oppo Reno2 Z with Ultra Dark Mode camera feature launched: Check price, specifications, features

tech

Oppo on Friday introduced a new smartphone under its Reno series. Called Reno2 Z, the smartphone joins Oppo’s Reno 10x Zoom and Reno 2. The latest Oppo smartphone is available online for Rs 29,990 and is available in two colour options.

Oppo Reno2 Z bets big on the camera experience with a few hardware and software-driven features. The smartphone comes with features such as Ultra Dark Mode, Ultra Steady Mode, SOLOOP video editor. It also has an Ultra Dark Mode which automatically sets in when the brightness is less than 5lux. The camera features are driven by the on-board NPU and improved ColorOS 6.1.

Oppo Reno2 Z Full specifications

The latest smartphone has a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with 394ppi pixel density. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6779 P90 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery and Vooc Charge 3.0. Oppo’s latest phone also comes with Dual Wi-Fi functionality which allows users to connect to two Wi-Fi networks simultaneously.

Oppo Reno2 Z comes with four rear cameras ( Oppo )

Oppo Reno2 Z has four rear cameras including 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, Oppo Reno 2Z has a 16-megapixel pop-up camera. Other key features of Oppo Reno2 Z include Bluetooth 5.0, OTG, GPS, and hybrid SIM slot.

