Oppo Reno3 specs out on TENAA: Here are all the details

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 19:14 IST

Oppo will be launching the Reno3 later this month, however, the smartphone has turned up on TENAA listings so we know all about the specs.

According to the listings, the Reno3 is going to be powered by an octa-core processor and will come in the 8GB/128GB configuration. The phone comes with a microSD slot so you can expand the memory to 256GB if you so desire.

The Reno3 is going to come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and an under-display fingerprint reader. There is a 16 megapixel selfie camera on the front and a quad camera set-up at the back with a 48 megapixel primary shooter. The other three cameras on the back include an 8 megapixel one and two 2 megapixel modules.

For power, the Reno3 is going to have a 3,935 mAh battery and will be coming in two colours – White and Blue.

The Reno3 has the volume rocker on the left with the power button, with green accent, on the right.

There is also going to be a Reno3 Pro which is going to be the 5G variant. Oppo announced just after Qualcomm announced its new chipsets recently that the Reno3 Pro is going to have the Snapdragon 765G SoC under the hood.

The Snapdragon 765 is Qualcomm’s 5G-ready processor that comes with in integrated 5G modem, unlike the Snapdragon 865.

The Reno3 Pro is also going to sport a curved edge display, come with a 4,025 mAh battery and weight less than 180 grams.