Home / Tech / Oppo rolls out ColorOS 7 trial version for 10 phones in India

Oppo rolls out ColorOS 7 trial version for 10 phones in India

ColorOS 7 can now be tested out by Oppo users in India. Here’s the list of Oppo phones eligible for ColorOS 7 trial version.

tech Updated: Feb 20, 2020 17:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
ColorOS 7 beta testing now available in India.
ColorOS 7 beta testing now available in India.(Oppo)
         

Oppo unveiled its latest custom OS version, ColorOS 7 last November. Based on Android 10, ColorOS comes with new features, system improvements and more. Oppo is now rolling out the trial version of ColorOS 7 to Oppo smartphones in India.

ColorOS 7 trial version is available on ten Oppo smartphones. These include Oppo Reno, 10X Zoom, Reno 2, F11, F11 Pro, R17, R17 Pro, Find X, Find X Lamborghini Edition and Find X SuperVOOC Edition. The trial version is however limited to 2,000 testers for the Find X series and 4,000 testers for the R17 series.

Interested users can start testing ColorOS 7 by going to Settings > Software Updates > Trial Version. Users will have to fill in the required details, select the checkbox and then tap on “Apply Now”.

ColorOS comes with UI changes like system-wide dark mode which is possibly the biggest one. Oppo has also added customization options on ColorOS 7 for app icons, shape, size and font as well. Users also get new wallpapers, system sounds and animations on ColorOS 7.

The latest ColorOS 7 version also brings features like ‘Night View’, ‘Beauty 2.0’ and multi-frame noise reduction for the camera app. More camera features include a new video and image editor called ‘Soloop’. Portrait mode should also get better with ColorOS 7.

The gaming section also gets a revamp with ColorOS 7 along and there’s a focus mode for users to take a break. Oppo has also added a digital ID document manager DocVault and an advanced three-finger screenshot on ColorOS 7.

