Home / Tech / Oppo’s Apple-inspired smartwatch teased with 3D glass, curved design

Oppo’s Apple-inspired smartwatch teased with 3D glass, curved design

Oppo has shared a new teaser of its upcoming smartwatch which looks exactly like the Apple Watch.

Feb 18, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Oppo smartwatch teaser is out.
Oppo smartwatch teaser is out.(Oppo)
         

Oppo is on track to launch its first smartwatch as it shared a new teaser revealing its design. Oppo VP Brian Shen shared the image of the smartwatch on Twitter which looks like the Apple Watch. This is the second teaser of the Oppo watch.

Oppo’s smartwatch features a design very similar to the Apple Watch. It will most likely be mistaken for the Apple Watch. The teaser also mentions the Oppo watch will feature a curved screen and 3D glass. The first teaser of the Oppo watch revealed more about the design than this one. The smartwatch was seen with a gold casing around its panel. Instead of the rotating crown on the Apple Watch, the Oppo counterpart has two side buttons. The smartwatch also featured a wallpaper similar to the Apple Watch.

 

There isn’t much known about the smartwatch as yet. Oppo first revealed plans of its smartwatch in its Inno Day 2019 in China. Here, the company showed a glimpse of the smartwatch which was a silhouette resembling the Apple Watch. Reports suggest the Oppo watch will come with ECG support which is also available on the Watch Series 4.

The Oppo watch would be the second smartwatch cloning the Apple Watch. Xiaomi’s Mi Watch also features an Apple-inspired design.

Oppo said it would launch smartwatches in the first quarter of 2020. The company also plans to launch smart wireless headphones and 5G CPE (customer-provided equipment) this year.

