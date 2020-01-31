e-paper
Home / Tech / Oppo’s first smartwatch looks exactly like the Apple Watch

Oppo’s first smartwatch looks exactly like the Apple Watch

The first image of the Oppo smartwatch confirms it indeed looks like the Apple Watch. Even the wallpaper displayed is similar to what Apple uses.

tech Updated: Jan 31, 2020 13:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Oppo smartwatch design teased on Weibo.
Oppo smartwatch design teased on Weibo.(Weibo)
         

Oppo is working on its first smartwatch and it looks exactly like the Apple Watch. The first official image of the Oppo smartwatch is out proving that it’s another Apple Watch clone.

Oppo had first teased its smartwatch at the company’s Inno Day 2019 last December. The smartwatch wasn’t revealed but a silhouette was shown off which resembled the Apple Watch. The first image of the Oppo smartwatch was shared on Weibo by the company’s VP, Brian Shen. We can get a clear look at the design of the Oppo smartwatch which features an Apple Watch-like display and similar wallpaper too.

There’s a gold casing around the smartwatch’s panel. The only differentiating factor between the Oppo smartwatch and the Apple Watch would be the side buttons. Oppo has opted for two buttons on the side of its smartwatch. This is different from the rotating crown that Apple uses for its smartwatch.

Other than giving a first look on the Oppo smartwatch, Shen also said the smartwatch has a flexible display with curved edges. Oppo said it would launch smartwatches in the first quarter of 2020. The company also plans to launch smart wireless headphones and 5G CPE (customer-provided equipment) this year.

In terms of specifications, there aren’t any details on the Oppo smartwatch as yet. But reports suggest the Oppo smartwatch will feature ECG, a feature which Apple introduced on the Watch Series 4. Oppo isn’t the first to clone the Apple Watch. Xiaomi’s first smartwatch, the Mi Watch also looks like a copy of the Apple Watch. It’s still interesting to see what Apple has to offer on its new wearable.

