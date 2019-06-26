Oppo’s MeshTalk lets you make calls, text without cellular, Wi-Fi connectivity

Oppo announced a new technology called ‘MeshTalk’ which will allow people to talk and text without any cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity and even Bluetooth.

Unveiled at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, MeshTalk will be exclusive to Oppo smartphones. Oppo demonstrated this technology at MWC showing how MeshTalk works. Here, two Oppo smartphones are placed next to each other with no cellular, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity. Mesh Talk app is then opened and a text message is sent from one device to the other.

Note that these two phones were placed in close proximity with each other. Oppo says that MeshTalk can function within 3km in an open field and in “complex urban environments” as well.

“A custom low power chipset enables a LAN network and relay communication system between multiple OPPO devices when they are within range,” Oppo tweeted explaining how Mesh Talk works.

Imagine a decentralized short-range communications solution that enables you to talk and send messages without the need for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or cellular data when up to 3km with another device.



Oppo also assured privacy saying that MeshTalk doesn’t require basestations or other servers for communication. More details on its availability of MeshTalk haven’t been announced as yet. It’s understandable that this technology would be available on future Oppo phones since it requires a dedicated chipset.

At MWC, Oppo also unveiled the world’s first under-screen camera (USC) phone. As the name suggests, USC works without a visible camera on the smartphone. It instead users “a customised camera module, an enhanced translucent panel material combined with advanced processing algorithms to take vivid pictures.”

Like MeshTalk, the commercial availability of Oppo’s under-screen camera phone hasn’t been announced yet.

