Oppo’s upcoming smartwatch spotted in a live image, looks identical to Apple Watch

tech

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 15:06 IST

Oppo is working on a new smartwatch which is most likely will take on the likes of Apple Watch. Ahead of an official release, Oppo’s smartwatch has been spotted in a live image. The new leak gives a much better look at the smartwatch and some interesting details about its features.

As you can see in the image, Oppo’s smartwatch is identical to Apple Watch with a similar square-ish display, 3D curved glass, and leather straps. The sides have to buttons which aren’t much protruding. The leak also reveals the smartwatch runs on Google Wear OS. Earlier, the wearable was rumoured to run on propriety OS. According to reports, the smartwatch will also have features such as ECG.

The live image is in line with the first render released by Oppo earlier this year. The render had revealed an Apple Watch-like design and a gold-like colur variant.

First live image of Oppo smartwatch ( Weibo/GSMArena )

The smartwatch is expected to debut alongside Find X2 on March 6. The new flagship phone from Oppo is expected to come with 6.5-inches AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The phone is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor that is coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space.

Oppo Find X2 will have three cameras including 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor. For selfies it will have a 32-megapixel camera.