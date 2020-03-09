e-paper
Oppo smart TVs to launch in the second half of the year

Oppo will join brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia and Motorola which are primarily known for their smartphone business.

tech Updated: Mar 09, 2020 17:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Oppo to enter smart TV space
Oppo to enter smart TV space(REUTERS)
         

Oppo will soon join the smart TV race. Part of the BBK Electronics group, Oppo’s smart TV lineup will be officially available in the second half of the year. Liu Bo, VP of OPPO and President of Emerging Mobile Terminal Business reportedly said that the new smart TVs will be part of the company’s grander IoT foray.

Late last year, Oppo had confirmed plans to enter IoT and categories such as augmented reality. Oppo earlier this month had outlined its strategy roadmap for 2020. The roadmap included focus on 5G, R&D, and initiatives such as Oppo Kash. Apart from a smartphone, Oppo announced the launch of Enco Free TWS Earbuds audio accessory.

Oppo will join brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia and Motorola which are primarily known for their smartphone business. In India, Xiaomi has already gained a strong presence in the smart TVs thanks to products across price categories.

Realme has also announced plans to launch Realme TV in India this year. Realme is also part of BBK Electronics Group. Realme’s TVs will arrive in India by April given the company bags all the necessary regulatory approvals.

In the case of Nokia and Motorola, the two brands have partnered with Flipkart to offer self-branded smart TVs. These two brands don’t have specific TV lineup per say.

