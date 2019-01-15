Oppo takes on DSLRs with new 10X optical zoom camera for phones

Oppo is working on a new smartphone that could give DSLRs a run for their money. The company is set to host an event in Beijing on January 16 where it’s expected to unveil the world’s first 10X lossless zoom solution for smartphones.

Right now it’s not clear whether Oppo will showcase the camera technology at this event or a reference phone instead.

Oppo’s new camera technology is said to be an upgrade over the company’s 5X lossless zoom which was showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in 2017. The system included a periscope-style setup within a small 5.9mm module. Essentially the setup diverted light through a prism into a stabilised telephoto lens, which is positioned at a 90-degree angle.

The OPPO official said it will release a 10x hybrid optical zoom technology, which we will see at CES or MWC as early as possible. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 25, 2018

The company also showcased Oppo 5x as the reference device. The technology, however, never made its way to commercial phones. Probably this time around, Oppo will succeed in launching a commercial phone with an upgraded lossless zoom tech.

