Oppo to launch new audio products today

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 10:24 IST

Oppo recently launched the Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 wireless headphones in India. Now the company is gearing to launch a new audio product soon.

Oppo has shared a teaser on Weibo, which shows a circular orb with concentric circles around it. The poster reveals that the company plans to launch its new audio product on April 7, 2020. Beyond that, the poster doesn’t give a clue as to what the company plans on introducing.

That said, it’s not hard to imagine that the company’s upcoming audio product could be another set of wireless earphones that are encased in an orb-like casing or a smart speaker. In any case, we shall know about the company’s plans soon.

As far as the availability is concerned, Oppo’s new audio device is launching in China. It is expected to be available in India and other parts of the world when the lockdown is removed.

Separately, the company is also planning to launch the Oppo A12 and the Oppo A12e smartphones. Oppo’s Vietnamese website briefly listed the Oppo A12e on its website before taking it down. The listing reveals that the phone will come with a 6.2-inch HD+ display and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor that is paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It is expected to run on Android 8 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1.

In the camera department, the smartphone is expected to come with a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel camera in the front. It is expected to be backed by a 4,230mAh battery.