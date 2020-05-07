e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Oppo to resume gradual production at Greater Noida facility

Oppo to resume gradual production at Greater Noida facility

OPPO said it has also commenced sales of its devices for consumers in the permitted zones through Amazon and Flipkart.

tech Updated: May 07, 2020 14:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The company will restart manufacturing operations with 30% workforce.
The company will restart manufacturing operations with 30% workforce.(Bloomberg)
         

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO on Thursday said it has obtained permission from the state authorities to gradually resume production at its Greater Noida manufacturing facility from May 8.

The company will restart manufacturing operations with 30% workforce, with around 3,000 employees working in rotation from its more than 10,000-strong staff at the facility.

OPPO said it has also commenced sales of its devices for consumers in the permitted zones through Amazon and Flipkart.

The SMS based connectivity will be available from May 8 and WhatsApp Chat option will be available from May 10 onwards.

The pilot shall be initiated in a phase-wise manner with the objective to be available pan India gradually.

Additionally, OPPO has also initiated safe services for consumers, which include placing orders of smartphones via WhatsApp and SMSes, contactless home delivery and after-sales services.

“As the business gets back to usual in due course of time, the production will be enhanced to full capacity,” informed the company.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO was manufacturing 5 crore smartphones annually at its Kasna-based factory in Greater Noida.

The brand has also initiated sales of its devices in orange and green zones.

According to OPPO, For those looking to buy offline, 22% of OPPO retail stores are also operational in the permitted zones, with around 17 per cent OECs staff present on-ground.

OPPO has also rolled out a variety of special offers for customers purchasing new smartphones.

These offers include warranty offers up to Rs 2,599, cashback and EMI schemes, and offers through telecom operators valid until May 31.

top news
11 dead in Vizag gas leak, Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation: Latest updates
11 dead in Vizag gas leak, Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation: Latest updates
NDRF’s chemical and biological team to asses Vizag gas leak
NDRF’s chemical and biological team to asses Vizag gas leak
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Warner reveals his all-time India-Australia IPL XI: Yuvraj, Watson miss out
Warner reveals his all-time India-Australia IPL XI: Yuvraj, Watson miss out
Watch: INS Jalashwa reaches Male port to repatriate stranded Indian citizens
Watch: INS Jalashwa reaches Male port to repatriate stranded Indian citizens
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech