Oppo to revise prices of its smartphones as new GST rates come into effect today

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 13:10 IST

Oppo on Wednesday announced it’s going to revise the prices of its smartphones after the new GST rates on phones came into effect today. The government last month had raised the GST rates on phones from 12% to 18%.

Oppo said it is monitoring the market situation and will pass on the benefits to consumers in the future.

“As a customer-centric technology brand, OPPO is striving for keeping customer satisfaction at the core, OPPO has been providing cutting-edge technology to consumers at different segments for the Indian market. OPPO respects the decision from the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council, after serious consideration, we will be revising the prices of our products from April 1, 2020, across all platforms. We will keep monitoring the market situation and pass on the benefits to our consumers in our endeavour of bringing the best products to them at an affordable price range in the future,” the company said in a statement.

According to retailer Manish Khatri, Oppo has raised the prices of its A1, A5S, A5 2020, A31, K1, A9 2020, F15, and Reno phones. Khatri says the Reno 3 Pro now costs Rs 31,990, up from the older price of Rs 29,990. He added that Vivo is going to raise the price of its smartphones as well.

So #Oppo has increased the price of all the models effective 1st April 2020 #GST effect soon #Vivo and others will follow ..... pic.twitter.com/KNBEmZr7kG — Manish Khatri (@iManishKhatri) April 1, 2020

Apart from Oppo, Xiaomi has also announced raising the prices of its smartphones. Xiaomi VP and India MD Manu Kumar Jain said, “After much deliberation & in keeping with Xiaomi policy of maintaining <5% margin on our hardware products, we will be increasing prices of our products.”