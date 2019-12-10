e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Home / Tech

Oppo unveils its first smartwatches, smart headphones and AR glasses, to launch in 2020

Oppo unveils its first smartwatches, smart headphones and AR glasses, to launch in 2020

tech Updated: Dec 10, 2019 17:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Shenzen
Oppo AR glasses unveiled in China.
Oppo AR glasses unveiled in China.(Oppo)
         

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Tuesday said it would invest $7 billion in research and development in the next three years to develop core technologies in hardware, software and system in addition to 5G/6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), Big Data and other emerging technologies.

OPPO said it would launch smartwatches, smart wireless headphones and 5G CPE (customer-provided equipment) in the first quarter of 2020.

“As the adoption of 5G and AI ramp up, intelligent connectivity is increasingly within reach. We believe the concept of connection is just the foundation, whereas the integration and convergence of things will be the future,” Tony Chen, Founder and CEO, OPPO said in his keynote address at the OPPO “INNO DAY 2019” event here.

Revealing its insights and initiatives for the era of intelligent connectivity, OPPO also showcased a variety of smart devices including smart watches, smart headphones, 5G CPE and AR glasses, along with key technological breakthroughs in areas such as flash charging, 5G, imaging and software optimisation.

“The concept of intelligent connectivity consists of four key parts, including the convergence of technology and service, the convergence of organization, the convergence of culture and the convergence of technology, arts and humanities,” Chen said, adding that OPPO has been “more than just a phone maker” from the outset.

“In fact, smartphones have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of technological services. For OPPO and even the entire industry, there won’t be any company solely focusing on smartphones,” Chen added.

OPPO said it plans to implement three key strategies in order to seize 5G opportunities.

For a start, the company will remain committed to core technology RD to develop world-leading tech, will build a multi-portal ecosystem of intelligent devices with smartphones serving as the key gateway and, finally, will continue to rethink user service and optimize its content and service offerings.

“As the importance of convergence between technologies and services becomes essential, OPPO is building an integrated technology model that covers five spheres, namely: equipment, data, computing, services and scenarios,” said Levin Liu, OPPO Vice President and Head of OPPO Research Institute.

tags
top news
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
Shiv Sena backed citizenship bill in Lok Sabha. Now it has 2 conditions
Shiv Sena backed citizenship bill in Lok Sabha. Now it has 2 conditions
‘Motivated’: Govt responds to US Commission statement on citizenship bill
‘Motivated’: Govt responds to US Commission statement on citizenship bill
PM Modi’s message after Lok Sabha victory is India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019
PM Modi’s message after Lok Sabha victory is India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019
Airtel launches voice calling over Wi-Fi service in India: How to use it
Airtel launches voice calling over Wi-Fi service in India: How to use it
Chhapaak trailer: Deepika, Meghna bring another powerful film
Chhapaak trailer: Deepika, Meghna bring another powerful film
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech