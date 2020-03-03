Oppo Watch gets unveiled with a quite a lot of Apple Watch vibe to it

tech

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:45 IST

Oppo has finally listed the curtains off its new smartwatch called “Oppo Watch”. The announcement came on social media with Oppo unveiling the look of the wearable device along with the date and time of its public launch. The watch will be launching alongside the Oppo Find X2 smartphone on March 6, 10.30am CET (3PM IST). The post clearly shows the watch in two colour variants – Black and Gold. The company has however, not yet revealed all the specifics of the Oppo Watch. The post also states “Oppo Watch Series” so it is being assumed that it might come in two sizes for men and women.

Interestingly, from the looks of it, the smartwatch appears strikingly similar to that of the latest Apple Watch Series 5 wearables. It has similar curved glass as the Watch Series 5, similar looking bezels on all the four sides. The image also shows the screen of the watch with the calling feature, indicating it might support inbuilt voice calling feature as well. We can’t say it for sure yet. One of the watches in the image also shows the option to send messages.

It's time to say hello to #OPPOWatch. 👀



Unveiled at the #OPPOFindX2 Launch Event March 6, 10.30am CET. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/IwbOJnHoyg — OPPO (@oppo) March 2, 2020

Based on the unveiling today and the teaser by Brian Shen, vice president and president of global marketing at Oppo, it can also be confirmed that the watch will have interchangeable bands. In the tweet he did reveal the Oppo Watch to feature 3D Glass, which is supposed to be a ‘game changer’ in the market.

While the upcoming Oppo Watch might differ in terms of features, it still looks similar to Apple Watch and with a switched-off screen it might be difficult to say which one is which. We will anyway get a clearer look at the device when it launches on March 6.