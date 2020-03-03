e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Oppo Watch gets unveiled with a quite a lot of Apple Watch vibe to it

Oppo Watch gets unveiled with a quite a lot of Apple Watch vibe to it

Interestingly, from the looks of it, the smartwatch appears strikingly similar to that of the latest Apple Watch Series 5 wearables. It has similar curved glass as the Watch Series 5, similar looking bezels on all the four sides.

tech Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Oppo Watch.
Oppo Watch.(Oppo)
         

Oppo has finally listed the curtains off its new smartwatch called “Oppo Watch”. The announcement came on social media with Oppo unveiling the look of the wearable device along with the date and time of its public launch. The watch will be launching alongside the Oppo Find X2 smartphone on March 6, 10.30am CET (3PM IST). The post clearly shows the watch in two colour variants – Black and Gold. The company has however, not yet revealed all the specifics of the Oppo Watch. The post also states “Oppo Watch Series” so it is being assumed that it might come in two sizes for men and women.

Interestingly, from the looks of it, the smartwatch appears strikingly similar to that of the latest Apple Watch Series 5 wearables. It has similar curved glass as the Watch Series 5, similar looking bezels on all the four sides. The image also shows the screen of the watch with the calling feature, indicating it might support inbuilt voice calling feature as well. We can’t say it for sure yet. One of the watches in the image also shows the option to send messages.

 

Based on the unveiling today and the teaser by Brian Shen, vice president and president of global marketing at Oppo, it can also be confirmed that the watch will have interchangeable bands. In the tweet he did reveal the Oppo Watch to feature 3D Glass, which is supposed to be a ‘game changer’ in the market.

While the upcoming Oppo Watch might differ in terms of features, it still looks similar to Apple Watch and with a switched-off screen it might be difficult to say which one is which. We will anyway get a clearer look at the device when it launches on March 6.

tags
top news
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
In Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Modi, Singapore PM’s video on coronavirus is ammo
In Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Modi, Singapore PM’s video on coronavirus is ammo
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Images show Muslim women pelting stones in Delhi? A fact check
Images show Muslim women pelting stones in Delhi? A fact check
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech