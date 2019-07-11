Oracle bets big on ‘autonomous offering’ for security as cyber criminals embrace AI, ML

tech

With cyber criminals using smarter and modern tools such as AI and ML to attack enterprises around the world, Oracle is betting big on its ‘autonomous offering’ where it’s making security a default feature rather optional. While keeping a focus on automating the database, Oracle says its tool allows eliminating manual labour required for database tuning, security, backups, updates.

“We’re talking about a database where security is there by default. It’s encrypted by default and critical patch sets are released in real-time without bringing down the system. In order to thwart attack from hackers, we’re making sure we provide these autonomous offering especially because being a database company and all the critical systems running on our database, it’s our responsibility that when customers are using it, security is not a choice, it should be default,” said Akshay Aggarwal, Cloud Specialist Director- Manageability & Security, Oracle APAC, in an interview to Hindustan Times.

According to a 2018 Cisco report, cyber-attacks in India have caused financial vandalism of about $500,000. Another report by Thales claims about 52% businesses in India reported a data breach in 2017, much higher than the global average of 36%. The trend has compelled the enterprises to increase spending on security. Research firm IDC predicts global spending on security (including hardware, software, and services) will hit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% between 2018 and 2022, to a total of $133.8 billion in 2022.

Aggarwal added that the spending on security is expected to grow in the near future as more businesses are moving to the cloud. He added that the businesses are cautious, though.

“They’re [businesses] are making sure whatever runs in the cloud is secure… because the moment anything goes wrong, it immediately becomes a liability. So when they move to the public cloud, they are making sure that any security controls are put in place. And hence, you know, we are expecting spending also to grow quite fast,” he said.

Aggarwal also pointed out that cyber criminals are using modern technology such as AI-driven bots to conduct cyber attacks. Interestingly enough, technology companies are also investing in bots to secure their companies, he added.

“We’ve something called Web Application Firewall. Now, the tool uses AI and ML to secure itself. We are able to provide security on the go. But then we do get a lot of these attacks from what’s what we call it as a bot attack. So you know, when hackers are trying to hack it, they do it manually, and they do it using the bots. And these bots are also powered by AI and ML. So, so against these bot attacks we have special feature sets to distinguish between good bad bots and bad bots? Because if it is a good bot, you want the traffic to come? If it is a bad bot, you don’t want the traffic. We can whitelist and blacklist bots,” he concluded.

