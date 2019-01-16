Orient launches smart ceiling fan in India, supports Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

Orient Electric on Wednesday launched Aeroslim smart ceiling fan with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Touted as the India’s first smart ceiling fan, Orient Aeroslim is available for Rs 7,790.

The smart ceiling fan can be controlled through a dedicated application. Available for both Android and iOS, the application features different fan modes as well as support to connect multiple fans.

Users can also pair Orient Aeroslim smart fan with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant. This will allow them to control the smart fan by giving voice commands to the smart speakers.

Apart from smart connectivity options, Orient Aeroslim comes with an ‘inverter motor fan’ which is claimed to consume 45W of electricity.

Orient Electric, part of the CK Birla Group, is looking at doubling the sale of its premium fans in 2019 as it launches innovative products to tap growing consumer demand.

The company, which on Wednesday launched its first internet of things (IoT)-enabled smart fan ‘Aeroslim’ with energy saving inverter technology, said premium fans account for over 10 per cent of its total fan sales. Orient Electric also launched four products under lifestyle series.

“We are looking at doubling sale of premium fans in 2019 over the last year. We have been witnessing increase in customer demand for premium fans,” Orient Electric, Senior Vice President and Business Head - Fans, Atul Jain told reporters.

“We have emerged as a dominant player in the premium fans segment in the last two years and with the launch of Aeroslim fan and our recent launch of lifestyle series of fans, we are hopeful of gaining a stronger foothold in the segment. We presently have more than 40 per cent market share in the premium fans and we are hopeful of gaining further dominance in this segment,” he added.

For half year ending September 30, 2018, Orient Electric had reported a revenue from operations of Rs 810.67 crore. Apart from fans, company also sells small appliances, lighting and switchgear products.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 17:29 IST