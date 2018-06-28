Over 5 million Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 units sold in India, set to break Note 4’s records

Xiaomi on Thursday announced that it has sold more than 5 million units of its Redmi Note 5-series phones in India within four months of its launch. Xiaomi claims the Redmi Note 5 phones are set to break Redmi Note 4 sales records as well.

“Last year, Redmi Note 4 was the bestselling phone in India having sold 10 million units within one year of launch and 5 million units in its first 6 months. Redmi Note 5 series has performed even better than its predecessor, by selling 5 million units within 4 months,” the company said.

“Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro, including all variants for both smartphones, have gained massive popularity and received huge love from Mi fans. We have worked diligently to ramp up supplies of our Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro so that Mi Fans can buy them easily at any time,” it added.

Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 5 phones in India in February this year. The phones are the successor to the last year’s Redmi Note 4. The upgraded models come with edge-to-edge display, improved design along with incremental specifications update. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 phones are available in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi had a successful run with Redmi Note 4 which was not only the top-selling phone for the company, but also dominated the entire budget smartphone segment in India. The success of Redmi Note 4 helped propel Xiaomi to the top slots in the Indian smartphone market.