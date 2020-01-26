e-paper
Over 80% Indians remain optimistic to retain their jobs despite automation: Report

Over 80% Indians remain optimistic to retain their jobs despite automation: Report

India tops the list in terms of expectation of jobs automation, as around 71% respondents expect their jobs to be automated.

Jan 26, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
84% of urban Indians polled are confident of keeping their jobs using the skills they possess.
84% of urban Indians polled are confident of keeping their jobs using the skills they possess.
         

Although majority of Indians think their jobs would be automated in the next 10 years, 84% hope to retain their jobs, supported by their skills, according to a report by World Economic Forum (WEF) and Ipsos.

India tops the list in terms of expectation of jobs automation, as around 71% respondents expect their jobs to be automated. Saudi Arabia comes second with 56% respondents expecting jobs getting automated, and in China 55% respondents feel the same.

“Interestingly, 84% of urban Indians polled are confident of keeping their jobs, using the skills they possess. The survey also shows across all markets, Indians are most confident, followed by the Netherlands (83%) and the US (82%),” the report said.

The markets least confident of holding onto their jobs in the face of automation, include Japan (23%), South Korea (33%) and Russia (50%).

Commenting on the survey, Parijat Chakraborty of Ipsos India said, “Indian job market is hierarchy driven, promotions are skills and performance-led. Indians realise while automation is likely they know it will act as an enabler to improve efficiencies in deliverability; human intellect, skill-sets and capital will still be needed to get the job done.”

