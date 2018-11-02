OxygenOS 9.0.2 update for OnePlus 6 rolls out: Top features, how to download and install

OnePlus has rolled out the stable version of OxygenOS 9.0.2 for OnePlus 6. The new update brings OnePlus 6T features to the OnePlus 6.

OxygenOS 9.0.2 is rolling out incrementally to all OnePlus 6 users globally. If you haven’t received a notification for the latest update you can check it manually by going to Settings > Software Update. You will see an option to download if there’s any update available. Since this is a staged rollout, it will take some days to reach all OnePlus 6 users.

Camera features

As promised, OnePlus has released new OxygenOS features announced with the OnePlus 6T for OnePlus 6. Two new features coming to the camera department include ‘Nightscape’ for improved low-light photography. OnePlus has also added Studio Lighting “to enhance face contour”. This feature is available in Portrait Mode.

New UI

OnePlus added new navigation gestures on the OnePlus 6T. These gestures inspired by iPhone X are now coming to OnePlus 6. If you’re not a fan of the gestures you can always go back to the navigation bar. The ‘About phone’ section gets an improved with the latest update.

Performance

OxygenOS 9.0.2 optimises standby power consumption for OnePlus 6T. It also updates Android security patch to 2018.11. As with every update, this one too comes with general bug fixes and improvements. The power button can now be used as a shortcut to launch Google Assistant or other assistant app by pressing it for 0.5 seconds.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 12:26 IST