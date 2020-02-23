e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / OYO announces bug bounty programme in India

OYO announces bug bounty programme in India

This is in line with the established practice of recognition and reward for ethical hackers who help responsibly investigate shortfalls within the tech architecture of several tech companies.

tech Updated: Feb 23, 2020 08:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
OYO has accordingly developed an improved responsible disclosure policy to encourage honest and responsible reporting of any potential risks.
OYO has accordingly developed an improved responsible disclosure policy to encourage honest and responsible reporting of any potential risks.
         

Hospitality unicorn OYO has said that it will introduce a bug bounty programme towards ensuring that there is a credible and continuous flow of positive feedback from independent security groups and individual researchers to mitigate against any bug or shortfall in the company’s systems.

This is in line with the established practice of recognition and reward for ethical hackers who help responsibly investigate shortfalls within the tech architecture of several tech companies including the likes of Facebook, Google etc, OYO said in a statement this week.

OYO has accordingly developed an improved responsible disclosure policy to encourage honest and responsible reporting of any potential risks.

Additionally, OYO has partnered with a specialised cybersecurity startup, AppSecure/Hackerhive, that connects companies and ethical hackers to help the former discover and fix security vulnerabilities.

“In today’s digital world, a cyberattack is a real concern. Hence, in line with our efforts to continually improve, we are investing in ethical hacking programmes as well,” said Anil Goel, Group Chief Technology and Product Officer at OYO.

OYO said it has also joined hands with other technology companies to address the issue of increasing online frauds and save guests from cybercrimes.

tags
top news
Over 500 women block Delhi road over CAA, force DMRC to shut exits at this station
Over 500 women block Delhi road over CAA, force DMRC to shut exits at this station
PM Modi wants definition of ‘hate speech’ expanded
PM Modi wants definition of ‘hate speech’ expanded
Ind vs NZ LIVE: Boult castles Pujara, India 2 down for 78 at Tea
Ind vs NZ LIVE: Boult castles Pujara, India 2 down for 78 at Tea
Indo-Pacific ties, Afghanistan focus of Modi, Trump meeting
Indo-Pacific ties, Afghanistan focus of Modi, Trump meeting
No 3k-tonne gold deposit found in UP’s Sonbhadra: Geological Survey of India
No 3k-tonne gold deposit found in UP’s Sonbhadra: Geological Survey of India
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Ex-Jet Airways director Naresh Goyal, wife booked for cheating travel company
Ex-Jet Airways director Naresh Goyal, wife booked for cheating travel company
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech