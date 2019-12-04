Pablo Escobar’s brother launched the cheapest foldable smartphone

tech

Pablo Escobar’s brother is making news with the launch of a new foldable smartphone. The “Escobar Fold 1” is one of the very few foldable smartphones and it also comes with a very cheap price tag of $349 (Rs 25,000 approx). The Escobar Fold 1 is available unlocked on all networks in the US and ships worldwide.

With the Escobar Fold 1, Roberto Escobar is actually competing with Apple in delivering a high-end smartphone at an affordable price. “I have told many people that I would beat Apple and I will. I cut the networks and retailers, to sell to customers phones that can fold for only $349, phones which in stores cost thousands of dollars by Samsung and others. This is my goal, to beat Apple, and by doing it myself like I always have,” Escobar was quoted as saying by Digital Trends.

He even plans to file a $30 billion class-action lawsuit against Apple on the counts of cheating people with “overpriced worthless phones”.

The whole idea of Roberto Escobar launching a foldable smartphone isn’t very surprising as he had previously launched a flamethrower which he says influenced Elon Musk’s version of the same. The more interesting factor here is the cheap price tag for the foldable smartphone. Samsung’s Galaxy Fold carries a hefty price tag of $1,980, while the Huawei Mate X retails for $2,400.

Coming to the design of the Escobar Fold 1, it looks quite similar to the Royole FlexPai. Users will also be greeted with the photo of the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar as seen in the product images.

It has an outward-folding display which opens up to form a tablet. In terms of specifications, the Escobar Fold 1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 chipset and runs on Android 9 Pie. It has a dual camera setup of 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel which works even for selfies.

The Escobar Fold 1 will be available with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with a fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C port.