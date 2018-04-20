Panasonic Eluga I7 with facial and voice recognition launched, priced at Rs 6,499

Panasonic India on Friday unveiled a new smartphone under its Eluga series. Eluga I7 with an 18:9 display is priced at Rs 6,499. It will be available via Flipkart from April 24.

“The new Eluga I7 with ‘Big View’ display is designed to target the youth, ensuring that the users get a seamless display experience,” Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said in a statement.

Panasonic Eluga I7 specifications

Panasonic Eluga I7 features a 5.45-inch Big View HD+ display with a 2.5D curved display on top. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage.

In the photography department, Eluga I7 sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, and LED flash. Up front, there’s also an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery. On the software front, it runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

Eluga I7 comes with three options to unlock the smartphone. These include The features ‘Trusted Face’ and ‘Trusted Voice’ that lets the user unlock the device with a glance or by speaking into the device. The smartphone also has a rear fingerprint sensor.

Panasonic’s Artificial Intelligence-enabled “Arbo Hub” will be available on Eluga I7 through an over the air update (FOTA).