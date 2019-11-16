e-paper
Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 launched in India: Price, specifications

Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB of built-in storage.

Indo Asian News Service
Smartphone maker Panasonic on Friday refreshed its Eluga series in India with the Eluga Ray 810 for Rs 16,990.

The device will be available across all major e-commerce platforms and retail outlets in Splendid Turquoise Blue and Starry Black colour options.

“In line with our long standing commitment of providing best in class products to the users, the all new Eluga Ray 810 is priced at an affordable rate, catering to the workforce of the country,” Pankaj Rana, Business Head - Mobility Division, Panasonic India said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD + notch display. It comes with 16MP+2MP dual rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera supported with a flash. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 512 GB.

The phone runs Android 9 Pie out of the box and packs 4000mAh battery which aims an ample backup to last an entire day.

According to the company, the smartphone harnesses the power of AI for a truly intuitive experience, providing features like indoor navigation with Wifi, gesture navigation and do not disturb among others.

