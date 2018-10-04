Panasonic Eluga X1, X1 Pro with notch display, wireless charging launched: Price, specifications

Panasonic on Thursday launched its first smartphones with a notch display. Panasonic Eluga X1 is priced at Rs 22,990, while its Pro version carries a higher price tag of Rs 26,990.

Eluga X1 Pro comes with wireless charging, a feature available only in premium smartphones. Panasonic is also providing a wireless charger along with the phone. Eluga X1 buyers will get a pair of headphones.

The smartphones come in silver and dark grey colours, and will be available starting October 10 at retail outlets.

The only difference between Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro is RAM and storage. Eluga X1 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of in-built storage. Eluga X1 Pro offers a bigger 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Both variants have a microSD card slot for further storage expansion up to 128GB and 256GB.

Eluga X1, Eluga X1 Pro specifications

Eluga X1 series features a Full HD+ 6.18-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The smartphones are powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 processor, and a 3,000mAh battery. In the photography department, Eluga X1 sports a dual-camera setup of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. Up front, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is equipped with AI-based scene recognition, and bokeh effect for photos.

Connectivity options on the Eluga X1 phones include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C port. The smartphone also features face unlock in addition to a rear fingerprint sensor.It also comes with Apple-inspired Animoji. Like other Eluga smartphones, the Eluga X1 series also comes with the company’s AI-based Arbo hub.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 14:43 IST