Panasonic launches 4K 60p professional camcorders in India

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 16:24 IST

Japanese electronics major Panasonic on Monday launched latest 4K 60p professional camcorders under its CX series in India.

The range comprises of two compact camcorders -- AG-CX7ED priced at Rs 1,39,990 and AG-CX8ED at Rs 1,54,990.

With more and more content being consumed online, live streaming has become the preferred mode of social communication.

“To cater to this growing segment, we wanted to empower the users with impeccable image and audio recording quality, with advanced features such as live streaming through the launch of Panasonic CX series,” Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India and SAARC said in a statement.

Panasonic CX range is equipped with built-in Wi-Fi module which aims to allow users to live stream HD quality feeds directly over Facebook, YouTube and other channels.

Additionally, the set-up claims to be compatible with a large range of professional live streaming solutions supporting the RTMP protocol in case the user wishes to live stream through its own website directly.

The range supports a wide-angle 25 mm lens and 24x zoom feature for high-spec optical performance while shooting outdoors or in a closed-door setup.

It is also equipped with face detection AF that provides high-speed, accurate focusing for both 4K and Full-HD shooting.

According to the company, with professional functions such as ND-filters and the built-in bright video lights, it enables users to control exposure when shooting outdoors and eliminates the need for additional lighting resulting in enhanced video quality.