 Panasonic launches its AI-based Arbo Hub in India | tech | Hindustan Times
Arbo Hub encompasses all services and apps under one single platform.

tech Updated: Apr 13, 2018 18:45 IST
Panasonic Arbo is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Panasonic India on Friday unveiled the AI-powered “Arbo Hub” platform that gives users access to multiple apps and services.

The company also announced it will launch its upcoming P85 NXT and Eluga Ray 710 devices with Arbo Hub built-in.

Arbo Hub adapts to the users’ specific needs and provides services on one single platform, de-cluttering multiple apps on smartphones, the company said in a statement.

The company has also partnered with online service providers such as Ola, AccuWeather, MobiKwik and Gamezop to provide different platforms to its smartphone users.

“We have struck all the right chords with ‘Arbo’, our virtual assistant, that was launched a year ago. Now, users do not have to download multiple apps and clutter their phones as ‘Arbo Hub’ will give all services on a single platform,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

Arbo Hub will be rolled out for Eluga Ray 700 smartphone via an over the air update.

