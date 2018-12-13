Panasonic launches TOUGHBOOK FZ T1 and L1 rugged devices in India

Japanese electronics major Panasonic on Thursday launched TOUGHBOOK FZ T1 and L1 mobile computing devices in India.

The TOUGHBOOK FZ T1 is durable, compact and comes with a 5-inch screen and runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

The device delivers fast, easy barcode scanning with an integrated barcode reader, the company said in a statement. It is also designed with MIL-STD-810G standards and comes with IP66/68 rating.

“Our newest offering under the product category further assists consumers with their enterprise based working environment by robustly assisting them to augment their efficiency levels through the TOUGHBOOK series,” said Vijay Wadhwan, Business Head System and Solution Business, Panasonic India.

The FZ-L1 offers professional-grade capabilities and reliability to workers who rely on accessing information on-the-go. The energy efficient device is built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platform to ensure long-term Android support.

Panasonic FZ-T1: Full specs

Operating System: Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Display: 5 inch high definition 1280 x 720

10-point capacitive multi-touch with rain sensing and glove touch mode.

Optional passive stylus

Battery: Up to 12 Hours (Based on Panasonic measurement conditions)

Weight: 230 Gms

Durability: Fully Rugged, Drop Resistance 5 Feet

Panasonic FZ-L1: Full specs

Operating System: Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Display: 7-inch high definition 1280 x 720

10-point capacitive multi touch with rain sensing and glove touch mode.

Optional passive stylus.

Battery: Up to 9 Hours (Based on Panasonic measurement conditions)

Weight: 440 Gms

Durability: Fully Rugged, Drop Resistance 5 Feet

Voice and Data: Cellular voice capability by an embedded speaker & mic or headset.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 17:49 IST