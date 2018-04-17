 Panasonic P101 smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 6,999 | tech | Hindustan Times
Panasonic P101 is the company’s second smartphone with a ‘Big View’ 18:9 display.

tech Updated: Apr 17, 2018 17:46 IST
Panasonic P101 features a 5.45-inch 18:9 IPS display.
Panasonic on Tuesday launched a new smartphone in India. Panasonic P101 is priced at Rs 6,999 and features an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

“P101 has additional features like multi-mode camera, smart actions and smart gestures for an easy access to the device,” Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said in a statement.

Panasonic P101 specifications

Panasonic P101 features a 5.45-inch IPS display with a 2.5D curved display on top. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM. Also on offer is 16GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

For photography, Panasonic P101 sports an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera with LED flash on both sides. The smartphone is fuelled by a 2,500mAh battery. Its connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Idea Cellular offer

Idea Cellular users can avail 60GB of data on purchasing Panasonic P101. On a recharge of Rs 199, users get additional 10GB data with 28 day validity and a Rs 2,000 cashback offer for idea customers which is applicable till April 30.

The device is available at stores and website of multi-brand retailer Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt. Ltd.

