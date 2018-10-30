Panasonic P85 NXT budget smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications

Expanding its P series, Japanese electronics company Panasonic on Tuesday launched its P85 NXT smartphone in India for Rs 6,999.

Panasonic’s P series features “Arbo Hub” which is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered hub that gives access to its users to multiple apps and services on a single platform.

“The device not only delivers supreme performance as it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor but also has a 4,000 mAh battery. We believe, P85 NXT will be the quintessential solution-provider for individuals in the value-based smartphone segment,” Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said in a statement.

Panasonic P85 NXT specifications

Panasonic P85 NXT features a 5-inch HD display with a 2.5D curved display on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 210 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB.

The device is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery and is optimised with the “Charging Bank” feature which lets the device to be a power source to charge other devices.

In terms of camera specs, there’s an 8MP auto-focus (AF) rear camera and 5MP front camera with flash.

