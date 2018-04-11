Panasonic rolls out ‘face unlock’ feature for Eluga Ray 700

Japanese electronics major Panasonic on Wednesday officially rolled out ‘Face Unlock’ feature for its Eluga Ray 700 smartphone in India.

Facial recognition on Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 will be available through the latest software update for the smartphone. In addition to face unlock, Eluga Ray 700 users can also use the fingerprint sensor for unlocking the smartphone.

“Face Recognition has now become a new trend of securing authentication for smartphone phones. Through this feature, the user can simply unlock their smartphone just by looking at it and the response is quick with an accuracy rate of over 95% when compared to a PIN or fingerprint sensor. We are planning to introduce this feature in some of our upcoming smartphones as well,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

Panasonic launched Eluga Ray 700 along with Eluga Ray 500 in India last September. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 specifications

Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 features a 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s MT6753 octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

For photography, Eluga Ray 700 sports a 13-megapixel Sony IMX 258 rear camera, and a 13-megapixel front camera with flash. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery.