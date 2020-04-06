Paytm is offering Mobile Legends Google Play rewards up to Rs 620

tech

Paytm has a new Google Play bonus it is offering Mobile Legends players. The offer has rewards up to Rs 620 when a player purchases a Google Play recharge code. This is a collaboration between Paytm and Mobile Legends’ developer Moonton.

For the uninitiated, Mobile Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena game much like League of Legends. League of Legends maker Riot Games has also sued Mobile Legends multiple times over the blatant similarity between the two mobile games.

The new offer is only valid for in-game items on Mobile Legends through Google Play. Anyone purchasing a Google Play recharge code at Paytm from now till April 30 is open to getting these rewards. Players have time till May 30 to redeem the recharge codes. One player can buy five recharge codes at one time.

There are different offer tiers which the user can avail depending on the amount:

– Rs 100 – Rs 299: Magic Dusts x 4, Hero Fragments x 1, Random skin trail card (3 Days) x 1

– Rs 300 – Rs 999: Magic Dusts x 15, Hero Fragments x 5, Random skin trail card (3 Days) x 2

– Rs 1,000 – Rs 1,500: Magic Dusts x 100, Hero Fragments x 10, Random skin trail card (3 Days) x 1, Great Inventor (7 Days) x 1

– Rs 1,501 and more: Magic Dusts x 200, Hero Fragments x 15, Random skin trail card (3 Days) x 2, Great Inventor (7 Days) x 1.

There are different offer values for different tiers of items. The offer values of the Rs 100 – Rs 299 tier is worth Rs 42. While the offer value of Rs 300 – Rs 999 is Rs 120 and the Rs 1,000 – Rs 1,500 is Rs 420. Finally the offer value of rechanges above Rs 1,500 is Rs 620.

These recharges can be bought directly from the Paytm website.