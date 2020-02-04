e-paper
Paytm launches all-in-one payment gateway for SMEs

Leading fintech startup Paytm launched an all-in-one payment gateway which enables digital payments through multiple methods for small and medium businesses (SME) on Tuesday.

tech Updated: Feb 04, 2020 15:43 IST
“Today, we are announcing our all-in-one payment gateway and Business Payment solutions for SMEs. These services will further deepen the importance of digital payments in their business and bring to them the advantages of the digital economy,” said Paytm founder Vijay Sekhar Sharma.

He jointly launched the device along with Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

With the new solution, automated vendor payments can be achieved, including employee salaries and customer refunds among others.

The solution also powers startups and developers to easily integrate their services using the payment gateway’s application programme interface.

