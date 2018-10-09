Paytm Mall, Snapdeal, Togofogo sale: Top deals, offers on iPhones, laptops, and more

Flipkart and Amazon will be hosting the biggest festive sales online starting tomorrow. At the same time, multiple online platforms will also have sales going around with offers on smartphones, laptops and other electronic gadgets.

Paytm Mall

Paytm Mall’s ‘Maha Cashback Sale’ starts today and it will continue till October 15. Paytm Mall is offering no-cost EMIs from major banks, flash sales and flat 10% cashback for ICICI Bank credit and debit card holders. There will be price drops on products between 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Some of the products up for grabs include Apple AirPods which can be availed at Rs 7,900 with up to Rs 5,000 discount. iPhone X (64GB) is being offered at Rs 78,929 from its original price of Rs 95,390. The older iPhone 8 (64GB) can be purchased at Rs 43,444 today.

Other gadgets like JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker will be available at Rs 4,499, while Canon EOS 1300 Kit will get a discount of Rs 5,369. Asus Vivobook X507 will get a discount of Rs 13,000 making its effective price Rs 23,990.

Togofogo

Togofogo is an online platform for selling and buying refurbished smartphones and tablets. Starting today anyone who purchases a product on Togofogo will get Rs 1 lakh personal accident insurance. Users can register a nominee for the insureance after the order is placed. This offer is valid only on online payments made via credit/debit card, net banking, Paytm or MobiKwik wallets. The company is also offering discounts and cash back offers on smartphones.

Snapdeal

Snapdeal’s ‘Mega Diwali Sale’ will take place between October 10 and October 15. Snapdeal will reveal deals for its sale few hours before it commences. Overall, the e-commerce platform will be offering 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, 20% cashback for MobiKwik users, and 15% cashback for FreeCharge users.

Club Factory

If you are looking for some unique accessories for your phones, you may consider deals on Club Factory. The e-commerce platform is offering discounts on smartphone covers, earphones, and Bluetooth speakers.

