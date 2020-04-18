e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Paytm records 200% jump in broadband bill payments during lockdown

Paytm records 200% jump in broadband bill payments during lockdown

According to industry data, internet data consumption during the lockdown has increased by about 20% due to work from home and demand for online entertainment services.

tech Updated: Apr 18, 2020 08:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Paytm said it registered 30% increase each in payment for groceries and pharmacies, and 15% in payments for milk.
Paytm said it registered 30% increase each in payment for groceries and pharmacies, and 15% in payments for milk.(Reuters)
         

Digital payment firm Paytm said it has registered over 200% jump in bill payments for broadband services as well as online entertainment streaming amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Mobile recharges increased by 42%, and DTH recharges 58%, according to data collated by the firm between March 22 to April 15.

The government first announced nationwide lockdown from March 24 till April 14 to contain the spread of coronavirus infections. However, due to the rising number of cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3.

According to industry data, internet data consumption during the lockdown has increased by about 20% due to work from home and demand for online entertainment services.

While there is no scientific evidence that cash may spread Covid-19 contamination, the government and RBI have suggested people use digital payments for social distancing. In a blogpost, Paytm said it registered 30% increase each in payment for groceries and pharmacies, and 15% in payments for milk.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
At least 20 Indian Navy personnel test positive for coronavirus
At least 20 Indian Navy personnel test positive for coronavirus
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Covid-19 updates: Global coronavirus death toll hits 150,000
Covid-19 updates: Global coronavirus death toll hits 150,000
Woes mount, migrants stare at long road to normalcy
Woes mount, migrants stare at long road to normalcy
Trump says China’s Covid-19 deaths ‘far higher’ after Wuhan toll revised up
Trump says China’s Covid-19 deaths ‘far higher’ after Wuhan toll revised up
This Indian bike company just bought a 122-year-old UK motorcycle brand
This Indian bike company just bought a 122-year-old UK motorcycle brand
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

tech