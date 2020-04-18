Paytm records 200% jump in broadband bill payments during lockdown

tech

Digital payment firm Paytm said it has registered over 200% jump in bill payments for broadband services as well as online entertainment streaming amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Mobile recharges increased by 42%, and DTH recharges 58%, according to data collated by the firm between March 22 to April 15.

The government first announced nationwide lockdown from March 24 till April 14 to contain the spread of coronavirus infections. However, due to the rising number of cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3.

According to industry data, internet data consumption during the lockdown has increased by about 20% due to work from home and demand for online entertainment services.

While there is no scientific evidence that cash may spread Covid-19 contamination, the government and RBI have suggested people use digital payments for social distancing. In a blogpost, Paytm said it registered 30% increase each in payment for groceries and pharmacies, and 15% in payments for milk.