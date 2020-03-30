e-paper
Tech / Paytm revamps UI with Home Essential Payments, adds COVID-19 Information Centre

Paytm revamps UI with Home Essential Payments, adds COVID-19 Information Centre

Paytm has also added an information centre under the #IndiaFightsCorona section of its app to offer verified information directly from the government bodies and health authorities.

tech Updated: Mar 30, 2020 14:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Paytm is also seeking contributions for PM CARES on the Paytm app.
Paytm is also seeking contributions for PM CARES on the Paytm app.(Paytm)
         

Paytm has made some critical changes to its user interface to help its customers pay their bills, especially for essential services such as electricity, water and gas, using its payments interface amid the lockdown enforced in the country to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company has revamped its app UI to add a ‘Stay at home Essential payments’ section , which gives users an easy access to payments such as mobile and DTH recharge, electricity, water, gas, credit card and insurance premium among other things.

In addition to this, Paytm has also introduced an ‘Information and Help centre’ in its app, which is placed under its #IndiaFightsCorona section. This information centre is aimed at providing verified information that is directly sourced from the government bodies and health authorities to the Paytm users. It features their Twitter feed along with important helpline numbers.

Additionally, this information centre has a COVID-19 self-assessment scanner that is powered by Apollo 24/7. It is same coronavirus symptom checker tool that Airtel has integrated in its Thanks app. It asks a set of questions to a user, on the basis of which it calculates if a user is at a high or a low risk of getting the virus.

Apart from this, the company has also introduced a PM CARES section with the app that seeks donations from the users for the COVID-19 relief operations. It is aiming to contribute Rs 500 crore to the PM’s relief fund.

