Paytm says it’s working on Face Login feature for Android users

Paytm on Monday said it has started testing “Face Login” feature on its Android beta app. The feature will allow users to log into the app by simply looking at the display.

Paytm claims the feature is designed to help prevent cyber attacks as well. It adds that the new feature has been tested with over 10,000 faces with 100% accuracy. The facial recognition maps 200 parameters on face to deliver high accuracy.

“This will be an important security update for Paytm users that is designed to prevent phishing attacks by providing an additional security layer of biometric security. Additionally, it would also remove the complexity of resetting passwords to log in to accounts,” said the company in a release.

“We consider the security of our user’s accounts to be of paramount importance. As a large number of users are linking their bank accounts on the app for instant money transfers & UPI, we feel that our users would appreciate the additional layer of security and ease that Face Login offers. Our tech team is currently working on enhancing our proprietary algorithms to make it more intuitive for users. This will make accessing Paytm account even simpler & faster; prevent phishing attacks and offer instant access on the go.”

Paytm already allows users to enable smartphone’s PIN, password, pattern and fingerprint as second level of security to access the application. The latest feature comes at a time when several new Android phones, including entry-level and budget ones, come with facial recognition feature as an option to unlock the phone.

The challenge, however, is that the facial recognition on Android smartphones is not secure at all. Unlike Apple’s Truedepth sensor and 3D mapping, Android phones use basic 2D mapping. Some smartphone brands even add a disclaimer that the facial recognition their phone is not the safest biometric tool to unlock the devices.

For instance, OnePlus earlier this year said that facial recognition is not “100% secure.” Even Samsung on its Galaxy Note 9 recommends users to use the combination of iris scanner and facial recognition for more secure authentication.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 15:37 IST