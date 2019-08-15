Paytm says postpaid services are ‘active’, ‘operational’ after Twitter backlash

tech

As reports emerged of cancellation of several Paytm user’s ‘Paytm Postpaid’ services earlier in the day, with users venting their anger on Twitter, the company has said the services are active and difficulty faced by some users will resolve once the pending KYC requests are completed.

“We would like to inform that your Paytm Postpaid service is active and operational,” the company said in a blog.

“Paytm Postpaid is issued by Clix Capital which is India’s leading digital lending NBFC. They have been managing huge requests for pending KYCs because of which you may not have been able to access your Paytm Postpaid account. Once KYC is completed, you will be able to use it as before,” it said.

The statement further said that many of the users who have completed their KYC are already enjoying the benefits of Paytm Postpaid, adding that Paytm Postpaid would soon come up with an increased spending limit on the basis of the consumers’ payment behaviour.

It further said that there is no change in terms and conditions.

Still now I am unable to use my Paytm Postpaid Account. There is a message shown Temporarily Unavailable!

My Paytm Postpaid Account concerned with mobile No. is 9040092024 pic.twitter.com/crPYnb03hv — Anil (@Anil66783969) August 15, 2019

A twitter user, Shreyam Karmakar tweeted: “@Paytm @Paytmcare @paytmbankcare... #Paytm suddenly stopped #PaytmPostpaid service, no previous information nothing. How they can stop this helpful service suddenly. Infact i have always paid my dues on time.”

Another user, Kuldeep Sharma tweeted with a screenshot showing that the services have been discontinued: “My paytm postpaid is disabled. Please explain? @Paytmcare @Paytm @PaytmBank.”

