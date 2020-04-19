e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Paytm sets aside Rs 250 cr in ESOPs, to hire 500 more

Paytm sets aside Rs 250 cr in ESOPs, to hire 500 more

Paytm has announced to offer Rs 250 crore in Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) this year to high-performing employees and new hires.

tech Updated: Apr 19, 2020 00:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Paytm has announced to offer Rs 250 crore in Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) this year to high-performing employees and new hires.
Paytm has announced to offer Rs 250 crore in Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) this year to high-performing employees and new hires.(Reuters )
         

Leading digital payments and financial services platform Paytm has announced to offer Rs 250 crore in Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) this year to high-performing employees and new hires.

Witnessing rapid growth in its financial services vertical, Paytm will also be hiring over 500 people for multiple roles, aside from continued hiring in product and technology, the company said in a statement.

“Paytm has a high-performance culture and follows a transparent process to evaluate &amp; reward employees. We always ensure to provide ample growth opportunities and engage for feedbacks from time to time,” said Rohit Thakur, CHRO, Paytm.

Also Read: Paytm records 200% jump in broadband bill payments during lockdown

Paytm started a rigorous company-wide process of annual performance reviews in January 2020, to evaluate the performance of its workforce.

As part of the appraisal process, some employees were assessed to be at the lower end of the bell curve range.

“As a part of the year-end process, the company typically asks them to look for opportunities outside the organisation. However, after analyzing the current scenario, Paytm has offered those employees to continue to be on the rolls of the company for another two months and receive all payments for this extended period,” the company elaborated.

Paytm has over 300 million digital wallets users.

top news
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Covid-19: Decoding the low death rate in India, writes Karan Thapar
Covid-19: Decoding the low death rate in India, writes Karan Thapar
Zoom is now worth more than American Airlines, Expedia, Hilton combined
Zoom is now worth more than American Airlines, Expedia, Hilton combined
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
In pics: When Covid-19 brought Mumbai, city that never sleeps, to juddering halt
In pics: When Covid-19 brought Mumbai, city that never sleeps, to juddering halt
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech