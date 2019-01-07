Paytm tests push notifications with ‘hey, ghvkjfjg’, apologises later

Paytm made a funny blunder by testing push notifications on a live server. Many Paytm users received a message from Paytm saying “hey” followed by a cryptic text. Paytm has since apologised for the incident.

The push notification read “hey” along with “ghvkjfjg” in the text box. The weirder part was that this push notification was sent out late at night which added to the confusion even more. Paytm on January 5 tweeted an apology addressing the matter.

“Hi! We apologize for the test push notification you have received from Paytm App. It was a testing error by us. We are ensuring that such errors are eliminated completely in future. Thanks,” Paytm tweeted.

This incident is similar to a recent one on Instagram where a bug changed the feed to horizontal scroll. Instagram received heavy backlash from users globally and fixed the issue.

Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion. — Instagram (@instagram) December 27, 2018

As with every online blunder, this one too received its well-deserved reactions from users on Twitter. Some users pointed out how this mistake was common with developers overwork testing new products and features. Prior to Paytm’s apology, many users even thought that the message was sent by hackers.

The pain of working on weekends and late nights which only dev and testing team can understand. — Vijay Sharma (@itsVijayy) January 6, 2019

Thank you for the quick reply.I was terrified and thought someone had hacked me😂. — Sparsh Tyagi (@SSGSSVAMPIRE) January 5, 2019

😅U would have sent smthng sensible what testing u did with "ghvkjfjg".... epic letters for paytm... — Firdos Khan (@FirdosK10457694) January 6, 2019

What must be developer doing with the live source code at 12 AM....

FCM notification requires device tokens of users. which are usually stored in the database. #Can happen with app like Paytm — Shubham Kokadwar (@SKokadwar) January 5, 2019

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 11:39 IST