 Paytm tests push notifications with ‘hey, ghvkjfjg’, apologises later
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 07, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Paytm tests push notifications with ‘hey, ghvkjfjg’, apologises later

Paytm apologised for its push notifications test which was sent out to many users.

tech Updated: Jan 07, 2019 11:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
paytm,paytm test,paytm hack
Paytm tested push notifications sending out a message to users late night on January 5.(Mint)

Paytm made a funny blunder by testing push notifications on a live server. Many Paytm users received a message from Paytm saying “hey” followed by a cryptic text. Paytm has since apologised for the incident.

The push notification read “hey” along with “ghvkjfjg” in the text box. The weirder part was that this push notification was sent out late at night which added to the confusion even more. Paytm on January 5 tweeted an apology addressing the matter.

“Hi! We apologize for the test push notification you have received from Paytm App. It was a testing error by us. We are ensuring that such errors are eliminated completely in future. Thanks,” Paytm tweeted.

This incident is similar to a recent one on Instagram where a bug changed the feed to horizontal scroll. Instagram received heavy backlash from users globally and fixed the issue.

As with every online blunder, this one too received its well-deserved reactions from users on Twitter. Some users pointed out how this mistake was common with developers overwork testing new products and features. Prior to Paytm’s apology, many users even thought that the message was sent by hackers.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 11:39 IST

tags

more from tech