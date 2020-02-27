e-paper
PayU's India team gets a new country head and a chief product officer

PayU’s India team gets a new country head and a chief product officer

Online payment solutions provider PayU on Wednesday made two key appointments to fortify its Indian leadership team and scale-up the business.

Feb 27, 2020 18:57 IST
Online payment solutions provider PayU on Wednesday made two key appointments to fortify its Indian leadership team and scale-up the business.
Online payment solutions provider PayU on Wednesday made two key appointments to fortify its Indian leadership team and scale-up the business.
         

Online payment solutions provider PayU on Wednesday made two key appointments to fortify its Indian leadership team and scale-up the business.

PayU appointed Sudhir Sehgal as country head to lead its enterprise business who will oversee the strategy, development, and distribution of its domestic and international payments for its enterprise merchant portfolio.

Manas Mishra has been appointed as PayU’s chief product officer who is tasked with overseeing the formulation and execution of PayU India’s product strategy.

“Sudhir, with his vast breadth of experience across payment, credit and banking will help build and scale up our enterprise products portfolio.

“With Manas, we have someone with outstanding knowledge of our products and the market. With his in-depth understanding and industry acumen, Manas will lead product innovation and promote the development of our differentiated products and service offerings,” Anirban Mukherjee, Chief Executive Officer, PayU India, said in a statement.

