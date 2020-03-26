e-paper
Home / Tech / People don't want Samsung to sell 'inferior' Exynos-based phones, petition claims Qualcomm versions are better

People don’t want Samsung to sell ‘inferior’ Exynos-based phones, petition claims Qualcomm versions are better

Those using the Exynos processor versions of Samsung smartphones don’t seem to be happy. That’s because now there’s a petition on Change.org that claims the Exynos chipset laden Samsung phones as ‘inferior’.

tech Updated: Mar 26, 2020 13:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Those using the Exynos processor versions of Samsung smartphones don’t seem to be happy. That’s because now there’s a petition on Change.org that claims the Exynos chipset laden Samsung phones as ‘inferior’.
Those using the Exynos processor versions of Samsung smartphones don’t seem to be happy. That’s because now there’s a petition on Change.org that claims the Exynos chipset laden Samsung phones as ‘inferior’. (Samsung)
         

Since years Samsung has been using two different processors in its flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Note smartphones for different markets. While developed markets like the US get the Qualcomm Snapdragon version, countries like India get the Exynos variant. This year too the company followed the same trend with the Galaxy S20 smartphones. However, those using the Exynos processor versions of Samsung smartphones don’t seem to be happy. That’s because now there’s a petition on Change.org that claims the Exynos chipset laden Samsung phones as ‘inferior’.

The petition adds that Samsung also uses Sony sensors in smartphones in the US and its own ISOCELL sensors for other countries, which also make the latter ‘inferior’. “Phones with Exynos SoC chips are shown to perform slower, have less battery life, use inferior camera sensors and processing, overheat and throttle faster, amongst other issues,” says the petition.

Also read: Next Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphone will feature company’s ‘fastest’ storage card

So, everyone supporting the petition want Samsung to sell Qualcomm-powered handsets with Sony camera sensors across the globe. And we are talking about some 29,000 backers. The aim is to reach the 35,000 mark.

Although Samsung has not yet given any official statement on this, a recent report by Notebook Check website does claim the Exynos 990 version of the Galaxy S20 to be ‘worse’ than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 version. The report adds that last year’s Galaxy S10 with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset was also more powerful than the Exynos variant.

Also read: Xiaomi stops work on its in-house chipsets: Report

It is worth adding that Samsung’s Exynos 990 has dual core custom GPU + dual core Cortex A76 and dual core cortex A55 CPU. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is said to feature Cortex A77, Cortex A55 and Kyro CPU as well, which is more powerful theoretically.

Samsung changing its chipset plan for a petition might seem difficult for now. However, it might nudge the company to instead improve the Exynos lineup if nothing else.

