e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Tech / PewDiePie posts last YouTube video before taking break

PewDiePie posts last YouTube video before taking break

PewDiePie posted his last video for now, as the YouTuber announced he is going on a break.

tech Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Los Angeles
PewDiePie is taking a hiatus from YouTube.
PewDiePie is taking a hiatus from YouTube.(Getty Images)
         

Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie has posted one last video before taking a well-earned break.

In a video titled “It’s been real, but I’m out”, posted ahead of his break from the video platform, PewDiePie can be seen sipping a drink and announces his exit.

“I’m savouring every moment,” he said.

“The truth is, I don’t want to go on a break, truth is, I love making videos. I just feel like I need to do this. So one last LWIAY,” he said.

PewDiePie then went through a bunch of Reddit meme submissions and we have to admit things got a little emotional, reports metro.co.uk.

Pouring himself a drink, he ended the clip by saying: “I just wanted to take this moment to give a toast…thank you for watching across the years…it is a big thing, even though it isn’t a big thing.

“I want to say thank you for watching my videos; it makes me happy…Cheers to you. One thing I really realised is I love making videos and I love interacting with you guys…but I think this year has been so much piling up that I should probably cool down for a bit. Then I will come back with 10,000%.”

“I don’t know when I’ll be back, but have a good time. Just, like, enjoy yourself.”

 

He has become the biggest YouTuber star of all time, collecting a whopping 100 million subscribers over the past decade thanks to his gaming and opinion videos.

tags
top news
DSP Davinder Singh will be probed by counter-terror probe agency NIA
DSP Davinder Singh will be probed by counter-terror probe agency NIA
Five held as J&K police bust Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day
Five held as J&K police bust Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
Bajaj Chetak 2.0 puts focus firmly on India’s electric two-wheeler future
Bajaj Chetak 2.0 puts focus firmly on India’s electric two-wheeler future
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech