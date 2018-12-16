HT Logo

PewDiePie vs T-Series: Crackdown on fake accounts helps YouTuber maintain lead

YouTube’s spam account removal process led to a wider margin between PewDiePie and T-Series.

Updated: Dec 16, 2018 13:31 IST
PewDiePie vs T-Series: PewDiePie now has about 1 million more followers than T-series(HT Photo/Screenshot)

PewDiePie may have just received a big boost to maintain his crown as the YouTube king. YouTube’s latest move to remove spam and bot accounts has resulted in T-Series losing over 200,000 subscribers.

PewDiePie too lost some subscribers but it was around 40,000 accounts. MrBeast, a popular YouTuber, posted the results of the fall in subscriber count for both channels.

YouTube had announced that creators would see a decrease in their follower count as part of the platform’s move to remove spam subscriptions.

PewDiePie and T-Series are in tight race with both channels having over 70 million subscribers. With the new change however, the margin between has increased with a difference of a million subscribers. As of now, PewDiePie is reigning with almost 77 million subscribers, while T-Series dropped down to the 75 million bracket.

Earlier this month, PewDiePie had almost given up his crown as he accepted his defeat to T-Series. But it looks like he will continue to be the YouTube king, for now.

PewDiePie has been receiving immense help from his fans and fellow YouTubers. Even controversial YouTuber Logan Paul created a subscription link to subscribe to PewDiePie’s channel. PewDiePie’s fanbase has been the most supportive with creating campaigns like distributing fliers, posters asking people to subscribe.

PewDiePie also received the biggest billboard spot in New York City from one fan named Justin roberts. One fan even went to the extent of hacking over 50,000 printers with a message asking people to subscribe to PewDiePie.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 13:30 IST

