PewDiePie vs T-Series: Hackers target Google’s Chromecast devices to promote the YouTuber

PewDiePie has already taken lead over T-series in the race for the top YouTube channel. But it hasn’t stopped his supporters to push people to subscribe PewDiePie’s channel. Latest in the ongoing battle between T-series and PewDiePie, two hackers have targeted Google’s Chromecast devices to promote Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg.

Hackers forced Chromecast dongles to show a message asking users to subscribe for PewDiePie’s channel. Hackers claim they have successfully targeted more than 70,000 devices.

“CastHack, Hacking Chromecasts/Google Homes/SmartTVs, Progress: 123141/123141 [100.00000%], Running for 1 hour, 4 minutes, 23 seconds, SUBSCRIBE TO PEWDIEPIE,” said the message.

The two hackers who go by handles @HackerGiraffe and @j3ws3r explain the motive behind the attack.

“If you came here because you’re a victim of #CastHack, then know that your Chromecast/SmartTV/GoogleHome is exposed to the public internet, and is leaking sensitive information related to your device and home,” said the hackers.

Our chromecast and smart TV hack is now complete. Thank you and please, stay say, and most importantly: never leave a port open someone can mess with.https://t.co/H2WOHQNkE8



Thank you to my partner @HackerGiraffe — j3ws3r 🖨 (@j3ws3r) January 3, 2019

“We want to help you, and also our favorite YouTubers (mostly PewDiePie). We’re only trying to protect you and inform you of this before someone takes real advantage of it. Imagine the consequences of having access to the information above,” they further explained.

This is not the first time hackers have targeted common users to promote the YouTuber. Just last month, hackers defaced the Wall Street Journal website a fake apology and message asking people to subscribe to PewDiePie.

Earlier, a hacker claimed to have taken over 50,000 printers worldwide to print a strange message asking people to subscribe to YouTuber PewDiePie.

Currently, T-series has about 78 million subscribers whereas about PewDiePie has over 79 million subscribers on YouTube.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 16:02 IST