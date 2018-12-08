PewDiePie vs T-Series: Logan Paul creates subscription link for PewDiePie

Earlier this week, YouTuber Logan Paul agreed to help PewDiePie in his fight to remain the top YouTuber. As promised, Logan Paul has now created a link for automated subscription to PewDiePie’s channel on YouTube.

Logan Paul posted a new video on YouTube where he talks about the ongoing contest and his contribution. The YouTuber has created a trackable link which directs one to PewDiePie’s channel. Clicking on this link will automatically subscribe the user to PewDiePie’s YouTube channel. Logan Paul is one of the most popular YouTubers with over 18 million subscribers.

HELLO @PEWDIEPIE ...

THE LOGANG IS HERE



new vid go watchhttps://t.co/fmAhqlRoNR pic.twitter.com/OeMIFAWWzp — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 6, 2018

However, Logan Paul and PewDiePie’s relationship is a tricky one considering some feud in the past. Following Logan’s internet stunt with the filming in Japan’s suicide forest, the YouTuber received a lot of hate online. Among celebrities and fellow YouTubers who called him out was PewDiePie. Logan has ever since apologised for his video which was taken down from YouTube.

In addition to helping PewDiePie increase subscribers, Logan will also contribute 1 Swedish krona for every click on the link created. Logan said that the donation will go to a charity of his choice. PewDiePie has also done something similar by starting a trust fund for Indian NGO CRY.

PewDiePie who is currently fighting it neck to neck with T-Series for the top YouTube channel has been receiving many support and allies. His fan base who has been the most supportive till now have done some crazy things like distributing fliers and posters asking people to subscriber to his channel.

One fan, Justin Roberts even bought the biggest billboard spot in New York City. The most bizarre support he received was from this hacker who hijacked over 50,000 printers to print a message asking people to subscribe to PewDiePie.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 14:30 IST