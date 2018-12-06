PewDiePie vs T-Series: Logan Paul extends help to fellow YouTuber

PewDiePie is getting more allies to retain his title for the top YouTube channel. He has now received help from fellow YouTuber Logan Paul.

PewDiePie is threatened by the increasing subscriber count of Indian music label T-Series. Both YouTube channels are fighting it neck to neck with a difference of around 500,000 subscribers. The Swedish YouTuber has received immense help from his fan base who went to crazy lengths urging people to subscribe to his channel.

Another famous YouTuber Logan Paul has now extended help to PewDiePie which he announced via Twitter. Logan added his photo on the famous “This is Sparta” scene from the movie 300. Logan’s support for PewDiePie comes as a surprise following his past infamous incident.

Dear @Pewdiepie,



Your time of darkness will reveal an unlikely ally.



The Logang is coming ⚔️🤝 pic.twitter.com/eI3zFfKYX7 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 5, 2018

For those of you unaware Logan Paul received backlash for his video filmed in the ‘suicide forest’ of Japan. Logan Paul was crticised for being insensitive upon discovering a dead body while filming. The video was removed and the YouTuber even apologised but many celebrities and YouTubers including PewDiePie called him out for his act.

Logan Paul is one in many who has extended help to increase PewDiePie’s subscriber count. Recently, his fans have distributed fliers and posters asking people to subscriber to his channel. One fan even bought the biggest billboard spot in New York City. However, the most bizarre support he received was from this hacker who hijacked over 50,000 printers to print a message asking people to subscribe to PewDiePie.

The ongoing battle with T-Series is currently gaining immense reaction globally but it also attracted negative comments. PewDiePie addressed the audience to refrain from posting negative comments against India. He even started a trust fund for the NGO CRY in India and hosted a livestream for it.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 16:33 IST