PewDiePie vs T-Series: YouTuber now has 88 million subscribers, first ever to achieve the feat

PewDiePie may eventually lose his top YouTuber crown to T-Series, but the Swedish lad is only benefitting from this challenge. The ‘PewDiePie vs T-Series’ battle which started in October has helped both channels gain up to 20 million subscribers.

T-Series is very close to beating PewDiePie for the top spot with a difference of around 42,000 subscribers. PewDiePie has however been actively campaigning to remain the top YouTube channel. The Swedish YouTuber has also been receiving help from fellow YouTubers and his army of fans.

PewDiePie is currently hovering over 88 million subscribers on YouTube. This also makes him the first YouTuber to achieve this feat. Joining PewDiePie would be T-Series with less than 20,000 subscribers to reach the 88 million mark.

Back when the battle started in October, PewDiePie was reigning with around 67 million subscribers and T-Series catching up with 66 million subscribers. The online battle soon took off and both channels have now garnered around 20 million subscribers each. Business Insider notes PewDiePie’s subscriber base has increased by 700% because of this battle.

The milestones only seem to increase for both YouTube channels. The interesting thing here is the difference between the two YouTube channels and content they produce. PewDiePie, a YouTube creator is known for his game commentaries and comedy content. T-Series, on the other hand is the biggest music label in India.

According to analysts, T-Series is expected to beat PewDiePie for the top YouTube channel by March 9. T-Series may or may not be able to hold the top spot for long but it will surely hold many record firsts for becoming the top YouTube channel.

