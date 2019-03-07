PewDiePie vs T-Series: YouTuber responds to Bhushan Kumar’s appeal for support from Indians

Amid a neck-and-neck competition with Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie to become the world’s most subscribed YouTube channel, Indian film production house and music label T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar on Wednesday urged people to come together in working towards a historic feat.

PewDiePie so far remains the number one channel on YouTube as per total subscribers with a count of 88,183,054, while T-Series comes a close second with 88,143,297 subscribers.

“There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World’s No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr. Gulshan Kumar’s dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It’s a historic moment for all of us. So let’s come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud,” Bhushan said in a video posted on Twitter.

We’re on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube https://t.co/izEu8dzHdf pic.twitter.com/dJumzHwADa — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 6, 2019

In response to Bhushan’s tweet, PewDiePie who has also been aggressively fighting to keep his title replied, “They are getting desperate”.

They are getting desperate 👏 https://t.co/TIqHBJeyrY — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) March 6, 2019

The T-Series YouTube channel began on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels, features songs and film trailers. T-Series is associated with the music industry since the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalogue of music across languages and genres.

PewDiePie who has remained the top YouTube channel for over five years now suddenly faced threat to his title back in October. Ever since, the YouTuber has started campaigning to keep his title on YouTube. PewDiePie’s fans have also joined in doing crazy stunts like campaigning through billboards, and even hacking printers and the WSJ’s website.

The ongoing battle has seen may close calls like T-Series and PewDiePie having a gap of just 8,000 subscribers. The subscriber gap between the two channels keep fluctuating but analysts predict T-Series will surpass PewDiePie sometime around March 9. This battle has also substantially increased the subscriber growth for both channels. PewDiePie even crossed the 88 million mark, making him the first YouTuber to achieve this feat.

You can keep up with the live count of PewDiePie and T-Series’ subscriber count here.

With inputs from IANS.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 11:54 IST