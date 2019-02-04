PewDiePie vs T-Series: YouTuber’s campaign reaches Super Bowl

PewDiePie’s battle with T-Series for the top YouTube channel gets mainstream through Super Bowl. Popular YouTuber and supporter of PewDiePie, MrBeast was spotted with “Subscribe to PewDiePie” t-shirts at the recently concluded Super Bowl.

Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) along with four of his friends offered their support with the ongoing campaign message of subscribing to PewDiePie. MrBeast in a tweet explained that the seats were chosen strategically so that the campaign gets enough camera time.

“We bought seats right behind the field goal, every kick on the end zone with rams paint will have our sub 2 Pewdiepie shirts,” tweeted MrBeast.

MrBeast was smart enough to do so as the campaign was caught by sports channel ESPN making it in one of their tweets. The latest support from MrBeast comes at a much needed time since the gap between PewDiePie and T-Series is getting shorter.

A live count update by Dexerto shows that on February 3, PewDiePie was ahead by just 40,000 subscribers. PewDiePie’s recent stream of Fortnite helped increase it to around 100,000 subscribers, the report said.

WE MADE IT ON THE SUPER BOWL pic.twitter.com/il1E4ie94Y — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) February 3, 2019

Stephen Gostkowski misses the 46-yard FG! pic.twitter.com/jEUct0ObCr — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2019

Last December, PewDiePie had a good lead after YouTube’s crackdown on spam accounts. While PewDiePie lost around 40,000 subscribers, YouTube removed over 200,000 spam accounts on T-Series.

Both YouTube channels were hovering around 70 million but this ongoing battle has raked up the subscriber count. PewDiePie and T-Series are both fighting it now with over 80 million subscribers.

