PewDiePie vs T-Series: YouTuber pulls diss videos after Delhi HC order

PewDiePie and T-Series have long been battling for the top spot on YouTube. The online battle has now taken a new turn after PewDiePie pulled two of its videos from YouTube following a Delhi High Court order.

Delhi HC has ordered the removal of PewDiePie’s diss tracks against T-Series namely ‘Congratulations’ and ‘Bitch lasagna’, Bar and Bench reports. YouTube has also been ordered to see that these videos are not uploaded on the platform again. If you search for either of the videos on YouTube, you will see that they are not available in India.

T-Series argued that the diss tracks contained defamatory remarks against Indians. However, PewDiePie said that all this was “done in good fun” and that he wouldn’t upload any such videos again. The YouTuber went ahead and uploaded ‘Congratulations’ on March 31 which featured similar language. In this song, PewDiePie “congratulates” T-Series on becoming the top YouTube channel while accusing on T-Series selling pirated music at the same time.

The High Court was of the opinion that the songs have “repeated comments made which are abusive, vulgar and also racist in nature,” according to the report. The matter is currently pending in the Delhi High Court and the next hearing will take place on July 15.

PewDiePie’s top position on YouTube was threatened after T-Series came close to his subscriber count. The Swedish YouTuber has ever since campaigned to retain his position. T-Series started surpassing PewDiePie’s subscriber count earlier this year. The Indian music label even held the throne for the longest time ever in March.

Both YouTube channels are currently leading with over 93 million subscribers.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 17:36 IST